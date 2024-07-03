How Amitabh Bachchan Transformed Into Ashwatthama For Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD look. (courtesy: damakeuplab)

Amitabh Bachchan stars as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. On Tuesday night, a few make-up artists shared some behind-the scene photos from Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD transformation. Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle shared pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama : a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor." Karandeep Singh also shared some BTS photos of Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.

Check out the photos here:

Make-up artist Karandeep Singh shared some more photos of Big B and he wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for mind blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of sir Amitabh Bachchan designed by Preetisheel and set makeup execution by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.