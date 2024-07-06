Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Day 9: Next Stop For Prabhas' Film - Rs 500 Crore

A still from Kalki 2898 AD. (courtesy: YouTube)

The box office numbers for Kalki 2898 AD have seen a slight dip on its second Friday. On day 9, the Nag Ashwin directorial minted Rs 17.25 crore for all languages, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the film has collected Rs 432.1 crore at the ticket counters. Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. The movie also includes cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. Kalki 2898 AD released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the week 1 box office numbers of the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD scores an EXCELLENT TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1... Strong word of mouth came into play on *Day 1* [Thu] itself, which justified the solid growth on Sat and sensational jump on Sun, despite #T20WorldCupFinal [#INDvSA] on Sat. The performance on weekdays [Mon - Thu] was rock-solid, with #Kalki2898AD hitting double digits every single day... Although mass pockets slowed down from Tue onwards, the energetic footfalls at major centres compensated for the shortfall.”

Taran Adarsh added, “As it steps into Week 2, #Kalki2898AD is expected to amass big numbers on [second] Sat-Sun, breaching ₹ 200 cr mark in Weekend 2 and emerging the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM OF 2024, surpassing the *lifetime biz* of #Fighter. [Week 1] Thu 22.50 cr, Fri 23.25 cr, Sat 26.25 cr, Sun 40.15 cr, Mon 16.50 cr, Tue 13 cr, Wed 11.50 cr, Thu 10.10 cr. Total: Rs 163.25 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Data of HINDI version only.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kalki 2898 AD 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.

Kalki 2898 AD has been produced by Ashwini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.