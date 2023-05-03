Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary With This Throwback Pic

Image was shared by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

On what would have been legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 102 birthday (May 2), tributes poured in from all quarters. Marking the occasion, superstar Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a precious throwback image in which he shares the frame with the prolific filmmaker. The black and white picture features Big B – as he is fondly called – reading from a paper while Satyajit Ray watches on intently. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “With the Great man himself. Satyajit Ray or as we all called him fondly MANEK Da... the closest I ever got to have the privilege of working with him... in remembrance … on his birth anniversary May 2nd.”

Take a look at the image here:

Before Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to late actress Zohra Sehgal on her birth anniversary last week. “I saw her perform on stage when I was in School and then to work with her in Film, never ever imagined or dreamt. What an incredible Grand YOUNG Lady," he wrote, sharing an image of the legend.

Read Big B's complete note here:

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan shared an image of himself waving at a sea of fans waiting outside his house in Mumbai. The actor added that this has been the scene at Jalsa (his home) since 1982. Along with the image, Amitabh Bachchan revealed, “Sunday by the Gates, from 1982, each Sunday without fail .. the love, the affection and .. my emotion .. my gratitude, dear ones for giving me a reason.”

Sharing another similar picture of fans gathered at his home, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: “This love…Every Sunday from the year 1982! My folded hands and bended knees. Yeh pyaar, haar Sunday, aabhaar… aabhaar…aabhaar…param aabhaar, [Gratitude]” His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red hearts in response.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

