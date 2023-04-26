Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet On Journalists: 'In My Time There Were 8,298...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

It won't be wrong to say that Amitabh Bachchan's social media game can give Gen Z a run for their money. The actor always manages to take out some time from his busy schedule and share updates with his online family. Now, the veteran actor has dropped a cryptic post on Twitter. He wrote, “T 4629 - In my time there were 8,298 recognised journalists in the country .. now there are 1.3 billion journalists in the Country…who guide, inform and educate us all.”

T 4629 - In my time there were 8,298 recognised Journalists in the Country .. now there are 1.3 billion journalists in the Country .. who guide inform and educate us all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from an injury that he picked on the sets of Project K, was recently spotted at The Chopra family home in Mumbai to pay his last respect to legendary director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra. The actor was joined by his son Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a blog in memory of Pamela Chopra. He wrote, “Life is so unpredictable and tough.” The actor then went on to add, “The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!” Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra have worked in films including Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Trishul, Silsila and Kaala Patthar.

Amitabh Bachchan's Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The Nag Ashwin directorial is slated to release next year.

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will also share the screen space in the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film The Intern.