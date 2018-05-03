Amitabh Bachchan Is Complaining About His Twitter Follower Count Again

"How do you keep the score board from not moving?" asked Amitabh Bachchan

Highlights Big B has complained about the count of his Twitter followers "Amazing how you keep numbers of followers constant," tweeted Big B "Well done," he wrote sarcastically

T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Why do you mind them so much, Amit ji? Let them do whatever, it doesn't matter! Why be bothered about such a small thing? — Anti-stupid (@AbhimanyuKohli) May 3, 2018

err a bit of overstatement ! why would they do that? they have lots of other important work to do. — Pratik Vats (@pratikvats7) May 3, 2018

Are kehna kya chahte ho?? Aap kabse followers compare karne lage — Just Talks (@sanket_r_d) May 3, 2018

It is really ludicrous to check followers quantity.

Measurement is simply observation-based uncertainty reduction about a quantity. — Rajesh (@rajeskp) May 3, 2018

Sir aap main rishi kapoor sahab aa gaye your popularity doesn't need validation from twitter sir — rakesh ranjan (@rakesh083ranjan) May 3, 2018