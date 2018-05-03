Amitabh Bachchan Is Complaining About His Twitter Follower Count Again

Highlights
- Big B has complained about the count of his Twitter followers
- "Amazing how you keep numbers of followers constant," tweeted Big B
- "Well done," he wrote sarcastically
T 2793 - Dear Twitter Management , its quite amazing how you manage to keep numbers of followers CONSTANT, & not moving AT ALL despite maximum activity !!.. well done !! I mean how do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6 !! pic.twitter.com/oDZU9xxYAZ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018
His social media posts - which he handles himself - do merit a 6, even though he does say it himself. At the end of January, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this:
T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018
Then, Mr Bachchan's follower count had slipped by a bit to 32.9 million, the same as Shah Rukh Khan's. He's at 34.3 million now but that doesn't seem to have appeased him.
His followers don't think he should be counting at all. "Why do you mind so much?" asks one response to Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet. Another says that Twitter has better things to do than reducing Mr Bachchan's followers.
Why do you mind them so much, Amit ji? Let them do whatever, it doesn't matter! Why be bothered about such a small thing?— Anti-stupid (@AbhimanyuKohli) May 3, 2018
err a bit of overstatement ! why would they do that? they have lots of other important work to do.— Pratik Vats (@pratikvats7) May 3, 2018
Are kehna kya chahte ho?? Aap kabse followers compare karne lage— Just Talks (@sanket_r_d) May 3, 2018
It is really ludicrous to check followers quantity.— Rajesh (@rajeskp) May 3, 2018
Measurement is simply observation-based uncertainty reduction about a quantity.
Sir aap main rishi kapoor sahab aa gaye your popularity doesn't need validation from twitter sir— rakesh ranjan (@rakesh083ranjan) May 3, 2018
No idea if Twitter is listening but perhaps the reason Amitabh Bachchan minds so much is that Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter followers now number 35.2 million.
Whoops.
Don't count. Keep calm and carry on tweeting.