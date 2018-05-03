Amitabh Bachchan Is Complaining About His Twitter Follower Count Again

Amitabh Bachchan seems to accuse Twitter of deliberately failing to increase his follower count despite 'maximum activity'

Updated: May 03, 2018 17:01 IST
"How do you keep the score board from not moving?" asked Amitabh Bachchan

  1. Big B has complained about the count of his Twitter followers
  2. "Amazing how you keep numbers of followers constant," tweeted Big B
  3. "Well done," he wrote sarcastically
Amitabh Bachchan's count of Twitter followers clearly still rankles. Months after he semi-joked about quitting Twitter because his community had shrunk a bit, the 75-year-old actor has complained again. This time, he doesn't sound like he's joking. In a tweet accompanying a film still of himself down and out on the floor of a cage fight (1981's Naseeb, we think), Mr Bachchan seems to accuse Twitter of deliberately failing to increase his follower count despite 'maximum activity' - "How do you keep the score board from not moving despite every ball being hit for a 6?" he asks.
 

His social media posts - which he handles himself - do merit a 6, even though he does say it himself. At the end of January, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this:
 

Then, Mr Bachchan's follower count had slipped by a bit to 32.9 million, the same as Shah Rukh Khan's. He's at 34.3 million now but that doesn't seem to have appeased him.

His followers don't think he should be counting at all. "Why do you mind so much?" asks one response to Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet. Another says that Twitter has better things to do than reducing Mr Bachchan's followers.
 
 
 
 
 

No idea if Twitter is listening but perhaps the reason Amitabh Bachchan minds so much is that Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter followers now number 35.2 million.

Whoops.

It's not a race, though, Mr Bachchan. And at 75, you are a whole lot savvier than younger colleagues - like Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor, none of whom are even on social media.

Don't count. Keep calm and carry on tweeting.
 

