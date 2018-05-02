102 Not Out: Can Abhishek And Ranbir Out-Pout Dads Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor?

Be the judge of which generation of the Bachchans and the Kapoors has the better pout. For comparison, we present two set of pictures - the first one, a selfie taken at the Tuesday screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out and the second one was during the promotions of the film recently. Abhishek Bachchan (the junior Bachchan) and Ranbir Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor's actor son) watched the film on Tuesday and had to had to take a selfie with pouts in their attempt to beat their respective fathers in the pout game. Sharing the customary selfie, this is what Abhishek wrote on Instagram: "Yo! What they (the fathers) can do, we (the sons) try to do too. #102notout #fathersandsons #ootd." It is simply great to see how Abhishek and Ranbir have jumped in to contribute to the promotional duties for 102 Not Out, which releases this Friday.
- "What the fathers can do, we the sons try to do too," wrote Abhishek
- Abhishek recently shared a pout-selfie with Ranbir
- The two watched102- Not Out together on Tuesday
Earlier last week, this is how Big B and Rishi Kapoor had posed for the cameras during a promotional event of their film.
Promoting the #pout for their upcoming Film #102NotOut releasing 4thMay Rishi Kapoorji @chintskap with @SrBachchan ji Does he look the most cheerful enthusiastic charming n A Darling! @Nimasherpa33@OfficialMeher@Visheshc_2745@UzmaRS@BanerjeeRb@alenushkaukhina@akshayerathipic.twitter.com/eMVl4jJO5q— Rishi Kapoor Fan Club (@RishiKapoorFC1) April 25, 2018
However, if you say Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were to win, that's because the junior Bachchan received good amount of training from Amitabh Bachchan. There's proof in this photo we chanced upon on Abhishek's Instagram.
102 Not Out reunites one-time frequent collaborators Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor after a gap of 27 years and casts Big B as a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old son played by Rishi Kapoor.
Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is all set to bowl you over on May 4.