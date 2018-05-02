102 Not Out: Can Abhishek And Ranbir Out-Pout Dads Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor?

102 Not Out: Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor took a selfie in their attempt to beat their respective fathers in the pout game

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2018 20:26 IST
Abhishek and Ranbir trying to out-pout their superstar dads (courtesy bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "What the fathers can do, we the sons try to do too," wrote Abhishek
  2. Abhishek recently shared a pout-selfie with Ranbir
  3. The two watched102- Not Out together on Tuesday
Be the judge of which generation of the Bachchans and the Kapoors has the better pout. For comparison, we present two set of pictures - the first one, a selfie taken at the Tuesday screening of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out and the second one was during the promotions of the film recently. Abhishek Bachchan (the junior Bachchan) and Ranbir Kapoor (Rishi Kapoor's actor son) watched the film on Tuesday and had to had to take a selfie with pouts in their attempt to beat their respective fathers in the pout game. Sharing the customary selfie, this is what Abhishek wrote on Instagram: "Yo! What they (the fathers) can do, we (the sons) try to do too. #102notout #fathersandsons #ootd." It is simply great to see how Abhishek and Ranbir have jumped in to contribute to the promotional duties for 102 Not Out, which releases this Friday.
 


Earlier last week, this is how Big B and Rishi Kapoor had posed for the cameras during a promotional event of their film.
 

However, if you say Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were to win, that's because the junior Bachchan received good amount of training from Amitabh Bachchan. There's proof in this photo we chanced upon on Abhishek's Instagram.
 
 

#4daysto102notout #poutgamestrong @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Comments
102 Not Out reunites one-time frequent collaborators Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor after a gap of 27 years and casts Big B as a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old son played by Rishi Kapoor.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is all set to bowl you over on May 4.
 

