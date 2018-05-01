When '102' Amitabh Bachchan Received Best Wishes From A '103 Not Out' Fan "Hello, Amitabh Bachchan. Good luck for 102 Not Out. I'm 103 not out!" a fan told Big B in a video message

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Big B received best wishes from a 103-year-old fan (courtesy L: YouTube, R: Facebook) New Delhi: Highlights Amitabh Bachchan received best wishes from a 103-year-old fan The actor shared the video message on social media "A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady," he wrote 102 Not Out. I'm 103 not out!" in the video. Sharing the video on his social media accounts, the megastar wrote: "A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady... may God bless her! Thank you." Amitabh Bachchan



Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Facebook:







In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays a father who wants to beat the record for being the oldest man on earth. While he's all charged up, young at heart and







102 Not Out reunites Big B and Rishi Kapoor after a hiatus of almost three decades. About reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen, this is what Rishi Kapoor told IANS recently: "We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)."



Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out releases on May 4.





Amitabh Bachchan recently received best wishes of an adorable kind for his upcoming film 102 Not Out from a fan, who is senior to his onscreen persona. The Big B fan is a year older than the 102-year-old character Mr Bachchan plays in the film and said: "Hello, Amitabh Bachchan. Good luck for. I'm 103 not out!" in the video. Sharing the video on his social media accounts, the megastar wrote: "A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady... may God bless her! Thank you." Amitabh Bachchan co-stars with Rishi Kapoor in the movie and has been cast as his 102-year-old father. Rishi Kapoor plays his "boring, thakela pakela" son, who is 75 years old in the movie.Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Facebook:In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays a father who wants to beat the record for being the oldest man on earth. While he's all charged up, young at heart and is all for YOLO , the son, played by Rishi Kapoor likes to take measured steps and is a cautious navigator in life.reunites Big B and Rishi Kapoor after a hiatus of almost three decades. About reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen, this is what Rishi Kapoor told IANS recently: "We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)."Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out releases on May 4. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter