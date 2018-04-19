102 Not Out Song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan Makes 'Boring' Rishi Kapoor Dance And How

Amitabh Bachchan, take a bow! What dance moves, ya. Badumbaaa, a new song from Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film 102 Not Out released today and is sending fans of the actors into some sort of a meltdown. The song Badumbaaa has all the ingredients of a perfect entertainer - starting from a colourful set and catchy beats to quirky dance moves and hilarious lyrics. In Badumbaaa, Rishi Kapoor, who plays the 75-year-old son of Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen character, is taken for a ride for being the "thakela pakela insaan" he is. Big B prescribes the various ways Rishi Kapoor can rejuvenate his boring lifestyle and can bring some enthusiasm and colour into it.
Highlights
- The song has been sung by both Big B and Rishi Kapoor
- Big B also raps in the song
- This is the first song from the movie to have been released
Inspired by his evergreen father, Rishi Kapoor does try to match steps with his 102-year-old dance companion and also offer certain advise on how to keep calm and be serious in life. But who care? Big B believes is all for YOLO, after all.
With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been sung by both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Watch Badumbaaa from 102 Not Out here:
Comments
Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out releases on May 4.