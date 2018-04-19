102 Not Out Song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan Makes 'Boring' Rishi Kapoor Dance And How Badumbaaa, a new song from Big B and Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film 102 Not Out released on Thursday

Share EMAIL PRINT A still from Badumbaaa song (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by both Big B and Rishi Kapoor Big B also raps in the song This is the first song from the movie to have been released Badumbaaa, Badumbaaa has all the ingredients of a perfect entertainer - starting from a colourful set and catchy beats to quirky dance moves and hilarious lyrics. In Badumbaaa, Rishi Kapoor, who plays the 75-year-old son of Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen character, is taken for a ride for being the "thakela pakela insaan" he is. Big B prescribes the various ways Rishi Kapoor can rejuvenate his boring lifestyle and can bring some enthusiasm and colour into it.



Inspired by his evergreen father, Rishi Kapoor does try to match steps with his



With lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been sung by both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Watch Badumbaaa from 102 Not Out here:







In an interview with IANS recently, Rishi Kapoor shared his experience of working with Big B after a gap of almost three decades and said: ""We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991)."



Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out releases on May 4.





