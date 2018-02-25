102 Not Out Song Shoot Cancelled As "Mark Of Respect" To Sridevi Director Umesh Shukla said they have decided to cancel Sunday's shoot of a song for upcoming film 102 Not Out

Share EMAIL PRINT Bollywood icon Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai yesterday Mumbai: Director Umesh Shukla said shooting for the song titled Baadduummbaaa for his upcoming film 102 Not Out was called off on Sunday due to the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi.



According to sources, the shooting for the song was scheduled to start on Sunday with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The song has been composed by Mr Bachchan.



Mr Shukla said, "Yes, as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."



There is no word on the next date for the shoot.



Sridevi, 54, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai late on Saturday night. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.



