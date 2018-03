Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor In An Epic Throwback Pic

Highlights The picture appears to be taken during the Nineties "Major throwback," Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post Anil and Sanjay Kapoor are brothers

Is it Thursday, yet? No, it's not. Guess Throwback Thursdays are passe now. Actor Sanjay Kapoor delighted Instagram with a 'major throwback' picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan , Anil Kapoor and actresses Juhi Chawla and Pooja Bhatt. (Anil Kapoor is Sanjay's elder brother). The picture appears to be taken during the Nineties and looks like that they were posing for a magazine shoot. These stars haven't co-starred in a film together. "Major throwback," Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post, which was shared a few hours ago. "What an epic picture" and "all my favourites in one frame" are some of the comments posted on the picture.Take a look at the throwback picture here.Sanjay Kapoor co-starred with Juhi Chawla in, which released in 1995 while Anil Kapoor and the actress have featured together in several films likeandis Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's upcoming film, which also stars Sonam Kapoor (his daughter).andare Anil Kapoor's films with Amitabh Bachchan. Anil Kapoor has also starred with Pooja Bhatt in 1998's, also featuring Jackie Shroff.Sanjay Kapoor starred in a cameo in Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor's 2017 film. His TV showwent off air recently.Last week, he posted a throwback picture of son Jahaan and Arjun Kapoor from nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. After sister-in-law Sridevi 's death, Sanjay Kapoor posted this. Actress Sridevi was filmmaker Boney Kapoor's wife. She died in Dubai last month.Sanjay Kapoor is married to Maheep and the couple are parents to son Jahaan and daughter Shanaya.