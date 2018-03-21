Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Kapoor In An Epic Throwback Pic

Is it Thursday, yet? No, it's not. Guess Throwback Thursdays are passe now. Actor Sanjay Kapoor delighted Instagram with a 'major throwback' picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and actresses Juhi Chawla and Pooja Bhatt. (Anil Kapoor is Sanjay's elder brother). The picture appears to be taken during the Nineties and looks like that they were posing for a magazine shoot. These stars haven't co-starred in a film together. "Major throwback," Sanjay Kapoor captioned the post, which was shared a few hours ago. "What an epic picture" and "all my favourites in one frame" are some of the comments posted on the picture.
Sanjay Kapoor co-starred with Juhi Chawla in Kartavya, which released in 1995 while Anil Kapoor and the actress have featured together in several films like Loafer, Deewana Mastana, Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate and Salaam-E-Ishq. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's upcoming film, which also stars Sonam Kapoor (his daughter). Armaan and Darna Zaroori Hai are Anil Kapoor's films with Amitabh Bachchan. Anil Kapoor has also starred with Pooja Bhatt in 1998's Kabhi Na Kabhi, also featuring Jackie Shroff.
Sanjay Kapoor starred in a cameo in Anil Kapoor and nephew Arjun Kapoor's 2017 film Mubarakan. His TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara went off air recently.
Last week, he posted a throwback picture of son Jahaan and Arjun Kapoor from nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
Sanjay Kapoor is married to Maheep and the couple are parents to son Jahaan and daughter Shanaya.