Seen This Pic Of Arjun Kapoor And Cousin Jahaan From Mohit Marwah's Wedding?

Actor Sanjay Kapoor posted a picture of cousins Arjun Kapoor and Jahaan from nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, which took place in UAE last month. Jahaan is Sanjay Kapoor's son. "Brothers in arms," he captioned the post, adding the hashtag '#AntuMoh' which was used by the Kapoors to post pictures from the wedding festivities on social media. Arjun Kapoor, an actor, is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona. (Boney Kapoor is Sanjay's elder brother). Mohit Marwah, who is also an actor, married Antara Motiwala at a resort in UAE 's Ras Al Khaima. Their wedding festivities were attended by most members of the Kapoor family, including late actress Sridevi , who died in Dubai some days after the function.Here's the picture Sanjay Kapoor posted.Mohit is the son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Noida. Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. Sridevi died at the age of 54 after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was cremated with state honours in Mumbai. Her ashes were immersed in Rameshwaram and Haridwar. Over the weekend, a prayer meet was held for the late actress by members of the Tamil film industry in Chennai. Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula are her stepchildren.Arjun Kapoor was last seen in