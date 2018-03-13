Seen This Pic Of Arjun Kapoor And Cousin Jahaan From Mohit Marwah's Wedding?

Actor Sanjay Kapoor posted a picture of cousins Arjun Kapoor and Jahaan from nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding, which took place in UAE last month. Jahaan is Sanjay Kapoor's son. "Brothers in arms," he captioned the post, adding the hashtag '#AntuMoh' which was used by the Kapoors to post pictures from the wedding festivities on social media. Arjun Kapoor, an actor, is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife Mona. (Boney Kapoor is Sanjay's elder brother). Mohit Marwah, who is also an actor, married Antara Motiwala at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima. Their wedding festivities were attended by most members of the Kapoor family, including late actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai some days after the function.
Mohit is the son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Noida. Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister.
Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan, which also starred his uncle Anil Kapoor. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will be his next release. He is currently filming Namastey England in Punjab. In both the films, he co-stars with Parineeti Chopra, his first heroine.