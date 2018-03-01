Sridevi's Brother-In-Law Sanjay Kapoor's Throwback Pic Of Her Is Making Us Teary Again Sanjay Kapoor posted a throwback picture with Sridevi on Instagram and wrote, "RIP"

Sridevi's brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her on his Instagram and captioned it "RIP". In the picture, Sridevi can be seen with that 'beloved twinkle in her eye', a beautiful memory which the Kapoor family wanted her to be remembered for, as mentioned in their official family statement. Sanjay was also one of the first family members to have confirmed the news of her death. For Sridevi's family, the void she left behind is irreplaceable. The Kapoor family is still coming to terms with the fact that theactress is gone too soon. Speaking of her sudden death, Sanjay Kapoor had said the Sridevi had 'no history' of heart ailment, "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," news agency IANS reported him as saying. Sridevi was cremated on February 28, with full state honours.Here's what Sanjay Kapoor posted on Instagram:Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note from Sridevi's Twitter account last night. "To the world she was their... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran," an excerpt of the note read.Read Boney Kapoor's note here:Members of the Kapoor and Marwah families including Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, her nieces Sonam and Rhea and nephews Harshvardhan and Mohit posted a statement requesting the media and everyone else to continue respecting the deceased's integrity and her family's privacy."The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well," read an excerpt from the statement." Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24. Her death was ruled as 'accidental drowning' by Dubai authorities. Sridevi was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her elder daughter Janhvi gave the event a miss due to work commitments.(With inputs from IANS)