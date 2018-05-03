Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Mutual Admiration Society, In Tweets

Highlights
- SRK responded to a tweet about Big B's eye
- "Only if we could have the brilliant outlook you have for life," he wrote
- "Aapka nazariya seekhna hai," he added
Safe to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan really, really like each other. See their Twitter conversation here:
T 2792 - My eyes photographed from the inside .. and the 1.7 million nerve ends that give us the sight to see this beautiful World .. 1.7 million nerve ends !! UNBELIEVABLE !! pic.twitter.com/uKIqrYgjY2— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018
Now only if we could have the brilliant outlook u have for life sir. Aapka Nazariya seekhna hai sir! https://t.co/OTiGl6jRcx— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 2, 2018
aur mujhe aapka nazariya seekhna hai .. !! kaise, kaise kar lete hian aap .. !! https://t.co/W1mZe7T9Xo— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have had plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with each other's nazariyas over the years, having co-starred in films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Big B's most recent tweet is also concerned with the eye, specifically the retina, and he also manages to plug his new film 102 Not Out in it.
T 2793 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2018
Most sensitive part of the eye is the retina
The retina is made of 9 layers with a thickness of about 0.5-0.7 mm
There are 120 million rods and 6 million cones in the eye.
The human eye can see 7,000,000 colors.
AND RIGHT NOW .. ALL IT CAN SEE IS '102 NOT OUT ' pic.twitter.com/xTjtG1INNo
Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming his new project Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It releases at the end of the year.