Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Mutual Admiration Society, In Tweets

T 2792 - My eyes photographed from the inside .. and the 1.7 million nerve ends that give us the sight to see this beautiful World .. 1.7 million nerve ends !! UNBELIEVABLE !! pic.twitter.com/uKIqrYgjY2

T 2793 -

Most sensitive part of the eye is the retina

The retina is made of 9 layers with a thickness of about 0.5-0.7 mm

There are 120 million rods and 6 million cones in the eye.

The human eye can see 7,000,000 colors.



AND RIGHT NOW .. ALL IT CAN SEE IS '102 NOT OUT '