Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Mutual Admiration Society, In Tweets

Safe to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan really, really like each other. See their Twitter conversation here

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2018 17:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Mutual Admiration Society, In Tweets

Both actors appear to admire each other greatly

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. SRK responded to a tweet about Big B's eye
  2. "Only if we could have the brilliant outlook you have for life," he wrote
  3. "Aapka nazariya seekhna hai," he added
A fairly innocuous tweet about a photograph of his eye from Amitabh Bachchan led unexpectedly to an exchange of compliments with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Both actors admire each other greatly, it appears. This public blossoming of mutual admiration was triggered by a picture of the inside of Big B's eye, which he posted on Twitter with the caption that read: "My eyes photographed from inside and the 1.7 million nerve ends that give us the sight to see this beautiful world." Shah Rukh Khan was quick to respond, tweeting: "Now only if we could have the brilliant outlook you have for life, sir. Aapka nazariya seekhna hai." Amitabh Bachchan, not to be bested, wrote back: "Aur mujhe aapka nazariya seekhna hai. Kaise, kaise karte hain aap."

Safe to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan really, really like each other. See their Twitter conversation here:
 
 
 

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have had plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with each other's nazariyas over the years, having co-starred in films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Big B's most recent tweet is also concerned with the eye, specifically the retina, and he also manages to plug his new film 102 Not Out in it.
 

Comments
102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan as the centenarian father of a 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor, another of his frequent collaborators. Big B and Mr Kapoor have made iconic films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhi Kabhie together. 102 Not Out opens tomorrow.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming his new project Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It releases at the end of the year.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

shah rukh khanamitabh bachchan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................