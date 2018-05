Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan's Mutual Admiration Society, In Tweets

Both actors appear to admire each other greatly

Highlights SRK responded to a tweet about Big B's eye "Only if we could have the brilliant outlook you have for life," he wrote "Aapka nazariya seekhna hai," he added

T 2792 - My eyes photographed from the inside .. and the 1.7 million nerve ends that give us the sight to see this beautiful World .. 1.7 million nerve ends !! UNBELIEVABLE !! pic.twitter.com/uKIqrYgjY2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

Now only if we could have the brilliant outlook u have for life sir. Aapka Nazariya seekhna hai sir! https://t.co/OTiGl6jRcx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 2, 2018

aur mujhe aapka nazariya seekhna hai .. !! kaise, kaise kar lete hian aap .. !! https://t.co/W1mZe7T9Xo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2018

T 2793 -

Most sensitive part of the eye is the retina

The retina is made of 9 layers with a thickness of about 0.5-0.7 mm

There are 120 million rods and 6 million cones in the eye.

The human eye can see 7,000,000 colors.



AND RIGHT NOW .. ALL IT CAN SEE IS '102 NOT OUT ' pic.twitter.com/xTjtG1INNo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 3, 2018

A fairly innocuous tweet about a photograph of his eye from Amitabh Bachchan led unexpectedly to an exchange of compliments with fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Both actors admire each other greatly, it appears. This public blossoming of mutual admiration was triggered by a picture of the inside of Big B's eye, which he posted on Twitter with the caption that read: "My eyes photographed from inside and the 1.7 million nerve ends that give us the sight to see this beautiful world." Shah Rukh Khan was quick to respond, tweeting: "Now only if we could have the brilliant outlook you have for life, sir.." Amitabh Bachchan, not to be bested, wrote back: "."Safe to say that Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan really, really like each other. See their Twitter conversation here:Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have had plenty of opportunity to get up close and personal with each other'ss over the years, having co-starred in films likeandBig B's most recent tweet is also concerned with the eye, specifically the retina, and he also manages to plug his new film 102 Not Out in it stars Amitabh Bachchan as the centenarian father of a 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor, another of his frequent collaborators. Big B and Mr Kapoor have made iconic films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and Kabhi Kabhie together. 102 Not Out opens tomorrow Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming his new project, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. It releases at the end of the year.