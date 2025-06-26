Amitabh Bachchan's Cyber Fraud Caller Tune To Be Removed From Today

The cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be removed from Thursday, sources have told NDTV.

The pre-recorded message would play each time a user made a phone call, as part of the Centre's campaign to spread information on rising cases of cyber fraud.

"The campaign has come to an end and therefore, the caller tune will be removed from today," one of the sources said.

The development comes amid increasing complaints that the caller tune appeared to be an obstacle during emergency situations as callers could not be immediately connected.

Recently, Mr Bachchan was trolled for the tune, eliciting sharp reactions from the actor.

On Monday, the veteran actor shared a random post that read: "Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh?? (Yes, sir, I'm a fan too. So??)."

A social media user replied to the post and wrote: "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay (So stop saying it on the phone)."

To this, the actor said: "Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do)."

Another user attacked Mr Bachchan over his age, saying: "Buddha sathiya gaya (He has gone senile)."

In response, the actor said: "Ek din bhagwan na karein who jaldi aaye, ap bhi sathiya jaayenge. Parantu humarein yaha kahawat hai - jo satha, who patha (God forbid it comes soon - you will grow senile. But we have a saying here: 'The older, the wiser)."

Earlier, Mr Bachchan was criticised over a similar pre-recorded caller tune on precautions against Coronavirus. A public interest litigation was also filed in Delhi High Court, seeking a direction to remove his voice from the tune, after he and some of his family members were infected.

