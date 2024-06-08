Amitabh Bachchan On His Next Project With Son Abhishek: 'The Absolute Joy Of Working Together'

Big B with Abhishek. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on X (formerly Twitter) deserves your attention. The megastar is set to share the screen once again with his son Abhishek Bachchan. To reveal this exciting news, he shared a picture from a recording studio with his fans. In what appeared to be a dubbing session, the father-son duo were seated in front of microphones with their headphones on. Without disclosing details about the upcoming project, Amitabh Bachchan added a poetic touch to his caption: “Pita putr dono bethe ek jagah hi kaam pe. Jald aave parde par jodi inke adhbhut kaam ke. [Father and son both sit together for work. Soon the duo will appear on screen, showcasing their marvellous work.]”

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have earlier worked together in films such as Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar Raj and Paa.

T 5035 -

पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे , एक जगह ही काम पे ;

जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी , इनके अद्भुत काम के ???? pic.twitter.com/WCLBPAXYBp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 8, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a few more photos from this dubbing session on his blog on Tumblr. “Running again to work .. late ..but the absolute joy of working together with Abhishek .. many more may they follow .. with prayer and hope,” he wrote alongside the images.

Amitabh Bachchan never misses a chance to celebrate Abhishek Bachchan. A few weeks ago, Abhishek's film Yuva completed 20 years, and to mark the occasion Big B shared a throwback moment on Instagram. In the snap, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are seen holding an award . Sharing the details, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption: “When Abhishek won the Award for Yuva .. when his name was announced he took me to the stage and gave the Award to me .. I said ye mera nahi tumhara hai, aur jo mera vo tumhara.. [This is mine, not yours, and what is mine is yours.] Today celebrating 20 years of its release !!! What a film and what a performance Bhaiyu .. you are the best.”

Released in 2004, Mani Ratnam's Yuva also featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in important roles.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27. Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan feature in key roles in the Nag Ashwin directorial.