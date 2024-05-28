Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 'Best Moments' Of Kajra Re: 'When We Performed This Live On Stage...'

A still from Kajra Re. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bunty Aur Babli completed 19 years on Monday. The Shaad Ali directorial featured Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. On the special day, a fan page — dedicated to Abhishek on X (formerly Twitter) — has shared a still from the super-hit track Kajra Re. It features Abhishek, his father, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. FYI: Big B played the role of DCP Dashrath Singh in the romantic comedy. Well, well, the post has managed to attract the attention of Amitabh Bachchan on the social media platform. The actor has quote-tweeted it and wrote, “The song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love .. and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu (Abhishek Bachchan), were when we performed this live on stage...”

the song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love ..

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2024

The peppy track, Kajra Re, was sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The music composition was by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Legendary Gulzar wrote the lyrics. Up next, Amitabh Bachchan re-shared a video featuring Abhishek Bachchan's clips from Bunty Aur Babli. The side note read, “Superb association with you Bhaiyu (Abhishek Bachchan).. what fun we had during this making .. !!! 19 years ! WOW .. how time flies LOVE.”

Superb association with you Bhaiyu .. what fun we had during this making .. !!! 19 years ! WOW .. how time flies

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2024

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli featured Pankaj Tripathi, Brijendra Kala, and Prem Chopra. The film was backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Bunty Aur Babli's sequel hit the big screens in 2021. Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh were seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are also part of the Nag Ashwin film. Big B also has The Intern alongside Deepika. The film is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster featuring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. The Intern will mark Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan's third collaboration.