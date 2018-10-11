Amitabh Bachchan, 76 Today, Says 'No Woman Should Be Subject To Misbehaviour'

Amitabh Bachchan photographed at the event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Highlights Earlier, Big B was criticised for not taking a strong stand on #MeToo He dodged a question on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan

After a lost opportunity to take a strong stand on #MeToo in India, actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted an interview transcript today, his birthday, in which he condemns sexual harassment and called for stringent measures to make workplaces safer for women. Mr Bachchan, 76 today, says in the interview that 'no woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour or disorderly conduct, especially at her workplace...It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve."

Mr Bachchan was widely criticised for dodging a question on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy two weeks ago.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan now says: "No woman should ever be subjected to any kind of misbehaviour, or disorderly conduct; especially at her work place. Such acts should immediately be brought to the notice of concerned authorities, and corrective measures be taken, either through filing complaints or a recourse to law. Discipline and civic, social and moral curriculums, should be adopted at a very early educational level. Women children and the weaker sections of our society are the most vulnerable. They need to be under special protective care. It has been most heartening to see women representations in most work vocations, on the increase in our country. It would be an unrepairable blemish if we are not able to provide them the welcome they deserve and the dignity of the security of their presence."

It is not clear to whom this interview was given. Read his post here:

T 2959 - An interview on the eve of birthday : It is that special day again...special for us, that is. Why (cont) https://t.co/8n1ERaBtXw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 11, 2018

Two weeks ago, at the launch of the trailer of new film Thugs Of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a question on Tanushree Dutta's allegations of harassment by Nana Patekar by saying, "Neither is my name Tanushree nor is it Nana Patekar so how can I answer your question?"

He was not the only male actor to be accused of responding poorly to the #MeToo stories emerging from the film industry and other fields. Salman Khan claimed complete ignorance of Tanushree Dutta's claims against Nana Patekar, telling the media, "I'm not aware." Just today, actor Asrani has dismissed the #MeToo survivors as simply seeking publicity.

Other than Nana Patekar, industry members such as Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl and Kailash Kher have been accused of predatory behaviour.