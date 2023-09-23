10 Times Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Gave Us Sibling Goals

Priyanka and Parineeti in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

All eyes are on Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's big fat wedding in Udaipur. The power couple will get married on Sunday. The festivities of Saturday began with a haldi ceremony in the morning, followed by a welcome lunch. Sangeet, with a 90s theme, will take place in the evening. Meanwhile, fans (including us) are wondering — will Priyanka Chopra make it to her cousin sister's wedding? The global star's presence at Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is a maybe, maybe not situation. There were speculations that Priyanka might fly from the US in a charter plane. However, the Citadel star's Instagram activity says otherwise. Priyanka shared a photograph of Parineeti Chopra on Instagram Stories saying, “I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings." She also shared a video with her daughter Malti Marie from a farm.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra flew down from Los Angeles to attend Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony. Their “5-year-apart” pictures were so wholesome.

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Parineeti wished her “Mimi di” with an unseen image from her engagement. In the photo, Priyanka is seen fixing Parineeti's maang tika.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra never miss out on giving us major sibling goals. For instance, check out these photos from Priyanka's 40th birthday bash in Mexico.

This throwback image of Priyanka and Parineeti is unmissable. Priyanka shared two photographs on social media. While one image was from Priyanka's wedding festivities, the second pic was a throwback with little Parineeti. Isn't it cute?

For Parineeti, her Mimi di is a “legend…end of story.”

A throwback to when Parineeti Chopra turned bridesmaid for sister Priyanka Chopra's wedding. “Bridesmaids with queen bee,” read the caption. The image features Priyanka in a breathtaking bridal red lehenga.

Do you know Priyanka and Parineeti have never worked together? The closest they came to working together was when the Chopra sisters were roped in by Disney India to voice the characters of Elsa and Anna, in the Disney film Frozen 2.

No one parties like the Chopra sisters. Parineeti once revealed that she and Priyanka, along with her brother Sidharth partied for 12 hours straight. Here is a glimpse from the night.

Here's another adorable picture of Parineeti and Priyanka, along with their pet pooch Bailey. While the desi girl was dressed in a mustard yellow co-ord set, Parineeti stayed loyal to the all-black look. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wrote, “Meet #BaileyChopra! And like in any other punjabi family — I (his aunt) named him!! Hahaha.”

In this picture, the Chopra “behenein” happily pose in front of the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was the venue for Priyanka and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities began earlier this week in New Delhi. An ardas was held at Raghav Chadha's residence followed by a Sufi night, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year.