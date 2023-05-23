Parineeti Compares Pics From Her Engagement And Priyanka's Wedding: 'Full Circle Moment'

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra is basking in all the warmth and love coming her way following her engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha earlier this month. The actress has now shared several images of herself and Raghav at the dreamy ceremony in Delhi. The latest set of uploads is special because they feature Parineeti's cousin and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who flew down from Los Angeles to attend the ceremony. Parineeti has shared a bunch of images that are primarily collages, edited to include pictures from Priyanka's wedding to singer-actor Nick Jonas where Parineeti played the role of a bridesmaid. In the new pictures however, it is Parineeti's turn to be bride, with Priyanka applying the ceremonial vermillion on the couple and sharing a hug with them.

Sharing one such collage, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “5 years apart,” and features the two sisters sharing the hug on the two special occasions.

Sharing another similar post, she wrote, “Oof life [heart emoji].”

Producer Tanu Garg reposted one of Parineeti Chopra's posts and noted, “This is why I love Indian tradition and family love!” Parineeti shared the Instagram Stories and wrote, “Awww T. Me too! Such a full circle moment.”

Meanwhile, in a separate note, Parineeti Chopra revealed that one meal is all it took for her to understand that Raghav Chadha was the one for her. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humour, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing! As we hugged those, we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairy tale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she wrote in the post.

Priyanka Chopra too had shared some lovely images of the couple in her congratulatory note. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!”

Check out the post here:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and The Great Indian Rescue with Akshay Kumar.