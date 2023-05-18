Viral Video Of Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Dancing At Their Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in a still from the video. (courtesy: parineetichopra.germany)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi's Kapurthala House last week and pictures and videos from the ceremony keep getting better and better. On Thursday, we chanced upon a video of the newly engaged couple dancing with all their hearts. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. Parineeti's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra also attended the festivities in Delhi.

Check out the video here:

Posting the pictures from the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes."

The actress shared new photos from the festivities and she wrote in her caption, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were even spotted at an IPL match together.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Parineeti Chopra is a star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with the 2011 romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.