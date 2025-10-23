Amid Engagement Rumours, Huma Qureshi Praises Rachit Singh's Debut In <i>Thamma</i>: "Toiled For 10 Years, So Proud Of You"

Engagement rumours surrounding Huma Qureshi and her long-time rumoured boyfriend and acting coach, Rachit Singh, have been circulating for a while. The pair were previously spotted at the screening of Thamma﻿, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress then took to her Instagram stories to praise Rachit Singh's "big screen debut" in Thamma﻿, after "toiling for 10 years."

What's happening

Huma Qureshi cheered for rumoured beau Rachit Singh, who recently made his big screen debut with Thamma﻿.

Instagram/Huma Qureshi

Taking to her Instagram stories, Huma Qureshi shared a snap of Rachit Singh in the film and wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach... learning, teaching, unlearning, and building a community around you..."

She added, "And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma﻿. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament to your hard work and resilience... This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always."

About Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh

Rumours about Huma and Rachit dating reportedly began when singer Akasa Singh shared a photo with the duo, writing, "Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night."

That one post was enough to get people talking.

Their subsequent public appearance at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, both dressed in pink, made Huma and Rachit stand out instantly. Soon, social media was buzzing with speculation about their relationship. The chatter only grew louder when they appeared together once more at Rachit's intimate birthday celebrations.

Apart from being spotted at Thamma﻿'s screening recently, they were also seen arriving for a Diwali bash by production banner Emmay Entertainment.

In A Nutshell

Huma Qureshi gave a shout-out to Rachit Singh; the two are rumoured to have gotten engaged recently. Acting coach Rachit Singh made his big screen debut with the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-led Thamma.

