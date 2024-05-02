When Shah Rukh Khan's Car Chase Scene In Don 2 Went Horribly Wrong

A still from Don 2 (file photo)

British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, opened up a particular car sequence in the film. In a conversation with Dawn, Alyy Khan spoke about a car chase where Shah Rukh Khan missed his mark by a few seconds, resulting in an accident that damaged equipment worth €300,000 (₹ 2.68 crore approx). Alyy Khan said, “It was a Sunday, and we were shooting a chase sequence in Berlin. Shah Rukh is on the left, I'm on the right, and Farhan Akhtar is hiding in the back seat so that he isn't seen in the shot. On the bonnet, there are HMI lights and two large cameras. All in all, this is equipment worth €300,000. Obviously, this has affected the car's balance.”

“…But Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan. He is a fabulous driver. So from far behind us PeeCee's (Priyanka Chopra) car is coming. As Shah Rukh Khan sees her in the rearview mirror, then says ‘Oh junglee billi…Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi, naamumkin hai.' And the chase sequence begins,” added Alyy Khan.

Alyy Khan added that Shah Rukh Khan did an amazing job during the initial rehearsals, but the incident took place during the final rehearsal.

The actor said, “...as he (SRK) turned left because he was late by a couple of seconds, the other stunt car rammed directly into us. Immediately, Shah Rukh looked at me and asked if I was okay. I said I was fine. Everyone gathered around, checking if everything was okay. But there was a loss of 300,000 Euro because the camera equipment had been damaged. Gone in a flash.”

Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 2 was a smash hit in 2011. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Alyy Khan and Priyanka Chopra, Don 2 featured Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

The third instalment of the film will see Ranveer Singh as the new don. He will share the screen space with Kiara Advani.