Viral: AbRam Helps In Andre Russell's Birthday Cake Smash. Bonus - Shah Rukh Khan

A new day, a new post featuring Shah Rukh Khan with his Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor, who co-owns the team, recently joined a KKR celebration. The bash was dedicated to the team's recent victory against Delhi Capitals as well as the birthday of KKR's star player Andre Russell. But SRK did not attend the celebration alone, he was accompanied by his youngest child, AbRam Khan. In a video shared by a fan page, the team can be seen cheering. King Khan says, “Let's just go and party for Russell now.” After that, the birthday boy requests, “No cake to the hair, okay?”

A few seconds later, we can see the entire team celebrating. While a big cake is placed atop a table, Sunil Narine (another KKR player) is holding a plate with a cute little cake. As soon as Andre cuts the cake, Sunil and the other players mess up the birthday boy's hair and face by applying cake all over. Seizing the moment, little AbRam also applies cake to the face of the player. Towards the end, Andre can be seen hugging SRK, and the duo poses for the camera.

The text attached to the post read, “KKR's ultimate celebration: Victory, Russell's birthday bash, cake smash, smiles, love, and hugs, all with King Khan in the mix!”

AbRam Khan is often seen accompanying his superstar father when it comes to spending time with Kolkata Knight Riders' players. Earlier, the father-son duo visited the team during their practice session. In a clip circulating on the internet, AbRam can be seen bowling to KKR's player Rinku Singh. A fan page shared the video with the caption, “That's a real treasure to watch AbRam Khan bowl to Rinku Singh!”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The movie released in December last year marked SRK's first project with director Rajkumar Hirani.