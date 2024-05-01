Shah Rukh Khan On 'Bollywood's Son-In-Law' Virat Kohli: 'Have Known Him Since His Dating Period With Anushka Sharma'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his admiration for celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh spoke about his close bond with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. In an interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his fondness for Virat Kohli, referring to him as Bollywood's "Daamad" (son-in-law). "I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's (Bollywood) ‘Daamad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly."

Shah Rukh Khan also humorously recounted teaching Virat Kohli the signature steps of the title track of his movie, Pathaan (2023) . "I taught him the Pathan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches, he tried to dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they are doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," Shah Rukh Khan chuckled.

ICYMI: Last IPL season, fans were treated to glimpses of Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan's camaraderie as they grooved to the beats of the Pathaan title track.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Anushka Sharma in several films including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and Zero (2018).

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017, in a lavish wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple exchanged wedding vows after dating for nearly six years. Anushka and Virat are parents to two children - Vamika and Akaay.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, where he starred alongside Taapsee Pannu.