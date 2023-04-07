Shah Rukh Khan And Virat Kohli Hug Each Other, Groove To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan dance to the hit song.

At the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise displayed a remarkable performance and won by 81 runs in their first IPL home game after a gap of four years. However, a wholesome moment between the actor and cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral on the internet.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli are seen smiling and hugging each other following the game. Furthermore, "King Khan" is seen teaching "King Kohli" the hook-step of the blockbuster song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan".

This happened after the Clash Of The Titans 💪🏻 a 🫂 is a must after such high-voltage matches 🫶🏻

How endearing it is to see King Khan @iamsrk teaching the steps of #JhoomeJoPathaan to King Kohli @imVkohli 📸 🕺🏻🕺🏻#KKRvsRCB#ShahRukhKhan#KKR#AmiKKR#RCB#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/DiHCgb5nbU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 6, 2023

"This happened after the Clash Of The Titans. a must after such high-voltage matches. How endearing it is to see King Khan @iamsrk teaching the steps of #JhoomeJoPathaan to King Kohli @imVkohli," reads the caption of the Twitter post.

Since being shared on the platform, the post has amassed 35,000 views and over 1,800 likes.

"Both my kings, love them so much," said a user.

A second user said, "Wow just look at this."

"Shahrukh Khan meets Virat Kohli. Two of the best from India! and both of them shaking legs for jhoome jho pathaan," said another user.

"Cutest picture of the day - the bond between Shahrukh Khan and Virat Kohli," said another person.

In February, during the Border-Gavaskar Test series, Virat Kohli and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen dancing to the hit song. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor praised the cricketers for their dancing moves and wrote on Twitter, "They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"