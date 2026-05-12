Alyce Huckstepp, Jamie Foxx Expecting First Baby After Rekindling Romance

Alyce Huckstepp is expecting her first child with Jamie Foxx. She is months into her pregnancy, but the due date and the sex of the baby are yet to be confirmed, TMZ reported. For Foxx, this will be his third child.

The Oscar-winner, 58, is a father to daughters Corinne Foxx, 32, and Anelise Foxx, 17, from previous relationships. He welcomed Corinne with his former partner, Connie Kline, and Anelise with Kristin Grannis.

Over the years, Foxx has often spoken openly about how much he enjoys being a father and how proud he is of his daughters. Back in 2017, in an interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up on raising children while working in Hollywood. “In this business, sometimes it can get crazy. We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay,” he said.

He also once shared his favourite thing about being a dad during Ellen Digital's Dad Confessions series. “Watching them light up when you come into a room,” Foxx said and added that he loves “helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through.”

Foxx and Huckstepp first sparked dating rumors in 2023 after they were spotted dining together in Malibu. PEOPLE later confirmed the relationship in August that year.

The couple reportedly split briefly in early 2025 during an especially busy period for the actor. Around that time, Foxx was juggling the release of Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz, as well as promoting his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was.

“Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.”

Despite reports of the breakup, the pair was later seen together multiple times throughout 2025, including outings in Malibu and Miami.

Months before reports about Huckstepp's pregnancy, Foxx delivered an emotional speech at the BET Awards while accepting the Ultimate Icon Honor. He thanked his daughters, Corinne and Anelise and credited them with helping save his life during his health scare.