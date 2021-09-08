'Almost Time To Take That Pill': Priyanka Chopra Shares An Update On Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Let's just say that the makers of Matrix 4 decided to share an update on the film in the most unconventional manner. To begin with, the film's trailer release date was announced - September 9 it is. Secondly, the viewers were given two options to chose from (more on that later). Priyanka Chopra, who is a part of the project, shared an update on the film by sharing a poster of sorts. "And it's almost time to take that pill! Trailer Thursday at 6AM PT (6:30pm IST)," she wrote. Along with that she shared a link, so that fans could be a part of the "Matrix experience." The interactive link offers the option of picking from two pills - a blue and a red one. Clicking on different pills, redirects the viewers to different "realities" (much like the film).

Clicking on the red pill leads to a voiceover by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, where he says, "This is the moment for you to show us what is real but that couldn't be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life but if you want it, you gotta fight for it."

Clicking on the blue pill offers a voiceover by Neil Patrick Harris, wherein he reasons that one is having trouble distinguishing reality from fiction.

The first Matrix movie of 1999 introduced a futuristic world with a simulated reality known as the 'Matrix,' featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo, who was prophesied to be 'The One." The Sci-fi franchise The Matrix will return for a fourth film in theatres this year.

The Matrix released to instant acclaim in 1999 and was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both releasing in 2003.