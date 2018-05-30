Allu Arjun Posted Family Pic On Brother Allu Sirish's Birthday And It's Viral

Actor Allu Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, celebrated his 31st birthday on Wednesday. On his birthday, Allu Arjun shared a cute picture of himself with wife Sneha, children Ayaan and Arha and Allu Sirish, who can be seen cutting a cake. "Happy birthday to the 1st baby in my life. The baby who grew in front of my eyes from the beginning of my time. The one with whom I shared the maximum amounts of memories & secrets. My baby brother, Siri. Happy birthday, Allu Sirish," he captioned the post. Their picture is now viral and has got close to 2.8 lakh likes so far. Several users have wished Allu Sirish while others are very happy to see their family picture. "So cute" and "lovely family picture" are some of the comments on Allu Arjun's post.
"Happy birthday to the 1st baby in my life," wrote Allu Arjun
Their picture is now viral and has got close to 2.8 lakh likes
Allu Sirish is also an actor
Take a look.
(Happy birthday, Allu Sirish).
Before posting Allu Sirish's birthday photo, the 35-year-old superstar shared two absolutely adorable pictures of son Ayaan and daughter Arha. For Ayaan's picture, where he's seen riding a horse, he wrote "son rise," adding a heart emoticon while he captioned Arha's photo as, "My cuteness." Little Arha is cradled in her dad's arms and gets a kiss from him.
Allu Arjun was last seen in the recently-released film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India. Duvvada Jagannadham released last year. Meanwhile, 2017's Okka Kshanam was Allu Sirish's last released Telugu film. In the same year, he made his Malayalam debut with 1971: Beyond Borders.