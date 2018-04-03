Allu Arjun And Wife Sneha Celebrate Son Ayaan's Birthday. Pic Is Viral

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan turned four on Tuesday. Telugu superstar and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated Ayaan's birthday and the picture he posted is now viral. Ayaan's little sister Allu Arha was also there to wish him. "Happy birthday to my bestie, my bunch of happiness. My baby boy Ayaan," Allu Arjun captioned the post, which has got over 1.8 lakh likes. It was just a family-only celebration. Ayaan happily blew out the candles on his birthday cake and his doting parents stood beside him. Several users have wished Ayaan on the picture while others are happy to see a picture of them together. "Such a cute family," a comment read.
Ayaan's mom Sneha wished her son with an adorable post. "Happy 4th Ayaan," she wrote.
Allu Arjun and Ayaan trended for recreating Priya Prakash Varrier's viral wink from Oru Adaar Love's song. Priya shared the father-son duo's video, in which Allu Arjun while playing with Ayaan, re-enacts Priya's wink and soon, Ayaan playfully jumps on the bed. The music of Oru Adaar Love plays in the background. "That's how he does it," Priya Prakash Varrier captioned the video, adding a heart emoticon.
Allu Arjun is currently awaiting the release of Naa Peru Surya, Naa illu India. The film also stars Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja, R. Sarathkumar, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani. Naa Peru Surya, Naa illu India hits the screens on April 28. He was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham, co-starring Pooja Hegde.