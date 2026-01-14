All The Records <i>Dhurandhar</i> Has Broken In 40 Days Of Its Release

No one could have anticipated the thunderous run that Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar would have at the box office when it released on December 5, 2025.

After opening to a solid Rs 28 crore nett in India on its first Friday, instantly becoming the biggest opener for Ranveer Singh's career, the film has continued to rewrite box office records across weekdays and weekends with remarkable consistency. The film has earned the title of being the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide.

Forty days in, Dhurandhar refuses to slow down as it continues to gain momentum day after day, week after week, establishing itself as one of the most dominant theatrical runs in recent Hindi cinema.

Where Dhurandhar Stands Now

On Day 40, Ranveer Singh's film earned Rs 2.90 crore. The domestic earnings now stand tall at Rs 863 crore.

Career-Defining Numbers For Aditya Dhar

For director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar delivered multiple career milestones. His earlier blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike had recorded a best single-day collection of Rs 17.17 crore.

Dhurandhar more than doubled that figure, posting Rs 44.80 crore in a single day-becoming the biggest one-day grosser of Dhar's career and his highest-grossing film overall.

National Records

With Rs 20.25 crore in earnings over its five days in Week 6, Dhurandhar has successfully surpassed Stree 2 as the highest-earning film in its sixth week. Stree 2 had recorded a collection of Rs 18.6 crore.

Global Records

On Day 40, Dhurandhar's worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,296 crore. With this, it has overtaken RRR (Rs 1,230 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore) to rank fourth on the all-time list of the highest-grossing Indian films globally.

Highest-Grossing Film With An 'A' Certification

On Day 40, the film has earned yet another title-holding the record for the highest global and domestic earnings for a film with an A certification.

It has also secured the 10th spot on the all-time overseas list with Rs 290 crore in international earnings, despite being banned in the Gulf countries.

Sustaining Power Into The Sixth Weekend

Even deep into its theatrical run, Dhurandhar showed no signs of fatigue. On Day 40, the film collected Rs 2.90 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in its sixth weekend.

By this point, domestic earnings stand at Rs 863 crore, with week-wise collections reflecting exceptional consistency:

Week 1: Rs 218 crore

Week 2: Rs 261.5 crore

Week 3: Rs 189.3 crore

Week 4: Rs 115.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 56.35 crore

Week 6: Rs 20.25 crore

Dhurandhar Vs The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab, headlined by Prabhas, is close to hitting the Rs 120 crore mark at the box office. It released on Friday. The Maruthi-directed horror-comedy collected Rs 4.88 crore on Day 5, as per a Sacnilk report, with Dhurandhar not trailing much behind. The Raja Saab has also given stiff competition to other new releases such as Ikkis.

Weekday Records That Caught Everyone Off Guard

What truly distinguished Dhurandhar from typical blockbusters was its weekday strength. On its first Tuesday, the film collected Rs 28.60 crore, making it the highest first-Tuesday grosser of 2025-surpassing major performers like Chhaava and Saiyaara.

By the end of its first week, the film had already crossed Rs 207.25 crore, firmly establishing that its run was not dependent solely on weekends.

A Second Weekend In India For The History Books

If the opening week established scale, the second weekend confirmed history.

Dhurandhar recorded Rs 59 crore on its second Sunday, becoming the highest second Sunday ever in Hindi cinema-overtaking Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 54 crore).

Across its second weekend, the film collected Rs 140-146 crore nett, dethroning Pushpa 2 to become the biggest second-weekend grosser ever for a Hindi or Indian film.

In the process, it also broke Day 10 records previously held by Jawan, Stree 2 and Animal.

Fastest To Make It To Major Box Office Clubs

The film's momentum translated into unprecedented speed milestones:

Fastest Hindi film to Rs 500 crore nett in India on Day 16.

Fastest to hit Rs 500 crore, Rs 600 crore, Rs 800 crore and Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

Surpassed Gadar 2's lifetime India net of Rs 525 crore by Day 16.

On Day 40, the film is racing towards the Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide.

A Box Office Run That Redefined Scale

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Saumya Tandon, Dhurandhar has emerged as a de facto blockbuster on a historic scale.

Jointly produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film has not merely broken records, it has also stretched the limits of what sustained box office success looks like in Hindi cinema.

