<i>Dhurandhar</i> To <i>Pushpa 2</i>, How Fast Did India's 1000-Crore Films Cross The Mark?

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has officially joined Indian cinema's most exclusive league. The Ranveer Singh-led spy-action thriller has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in 21 days. With sharp action blocks, a layered narrative, and a strong central performance, Dhurandhar has managed to pull audiences across regions and overseas markets.

With Dhurandhar now part of the Rs 1000 crore club, here is a look at all Indian films that achieved this milestone:

1. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024)

Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 sits at the very top when it comes to speed. The Allu Arjun starrer crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide in just 7 days, making it the fastest Indian film to do so. The film went on to collect a massive Rs 1742.1 crore globally, as per Sacnilk. Riding on the popularity of the first part, the film delivered high-voltage action, memorable dialogues and a character that audiences had already embraced.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

SS Rajamouli's epic crossed Rs 1000 crore globally in 10 days, reported The Times of India. The movie finished its run with a worldwide collection of Rs 1788.06 crore. Baahubali 2 holds a special place in Indian cinema as the first film ever to enter the Rs 1000 crore club.

3. RRR (2022)

RRR reached the Rs 1000 crore mark in 16 days and ended its theatrical run at Rs 1230 crore worldwide. Its action sequences, strong performances by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the worldwide popularity of Naatu Naatu helped it connect with audiences beyond India.

4. KGF Chapter 2 (2022)

KGF Chapter 2 crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide in 18 days and wrapped up with a global total of ₹1215 crore. The Yash-led action drama was a breakthrough moment for Kannada cinema. Before entering the ₹1000 crore club, it had already become the first Kannada film to cross ₹250 crore worldwide in just 3 days.

5. Jawan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also reached the Rs 1000 crore milestone in 18 days and went on to collect Rs 1160 crore globally. Directed by Atlee, the film blended mass entertainment with a social angle. The film's wide appeal, SRK's screen presence and strong theatrical response made it one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023.

6. Dhurandhar (2025)

Dhurandhar crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide in 21 days, placing it firmly among modern box office giants. The film stood out for its slick execution, strong background score and Ranveer Singh's intense performance. Its steady run shows that well-made action thrillers with strong storytelling can sustain momentum beyond opening weekends.

7. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Kalki 2898 AD took 25 days to breach the Rs 1000 crore mark and finished with a worldwide collection of Rs 1042 crore. The film attracted attention for its futuristic setting blended with mythological elements. The star-studded project featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

8. Pathaan (2023)

Pathaan crossed ₹1000 crore globally in 27 days and ended its run at Rs 1055 crore. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan's debut entry into the Rs 1000 crore club. Released after a long gap in his career, the spy thriller became a celebration for fans and played a key role in reviving the theatrical box office post-pandemic.

9. Dangal (2016)

Dangal took a very different route. The Aamir Khan starrer crossed Rs 1000 crore after 154 days, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film globally, with a total collection of Rs 2070.3 crore. Its massive success in China played a major role in its historic numbers. The film proved that strong content and emotional storytelling can deliver long-term box office success.