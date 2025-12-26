<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 650 Crore In India On Christmas

Dhurandhar witnessed a strong surge on Christmas in India. The film earned Rs 28.60 crore on Thursday, as reported by Jio Studios, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 668.80 crore. Dhurandhar has also entered the Rs 1,000 crore club worldwide.

Breaking Down The Numbers

According to Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar collected Rs 20.90 crore on the 20th day of its release and Rs 28.60 crore on Christmas, bringing its net domestic box office total to Rs 668.80 crore.

The film has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally. "Entering the 1000 CR club, loud and proud," read a post shared by the production banner Jio Studios on Instagram on Friday.

The film earned Rs 218 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.50 crore in the second week. Between days 15 and 20, it added another Rs 160.70 crore, and on Christmas Day, which marked its 21st day, it brought in Rs 28.60 crore.

With these impressive numbers, Dhurandhar now stands at a net domestic total of Rs 668.80 crore, making it one of the biggest box office successes of the year.

Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025 in terms of its global box office collections, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava. To note, the Rishab Shetty starrer earned Rs 852 crore, while Vicky Kaushal's film minted Rs 807.91 crore worldwide.

The blockbuster has officially entered the list of the top ten highest-grossing Indian films based on domestic net collections, overtaking Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to claim ninth position.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar's gripping storyline and powerful performances have played a major role in its phenomenal success at the box office.

The makers have confirmed that a sequel is already in the works and will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026, promising to continue the blockbuster momentum.



Also Read: Years Before Dhurandhar Starring Ranveer Singh, There Was The OG Dhurandhar