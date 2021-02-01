Alia Bhatt's Sunday With The Kapoors: Date With Ranbir, Lunch With His Family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy iddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Alia Bhatt's Sunday couldn't have been better. For starters, she had a date with her boyfriend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Secondly, she spent some quality time with Ranbir Kapoor's family. Thirdly, her friend Meghna Goyal got engaged. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a happy picture from the "fam-jam." In the picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen happily posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni (Riddhima's husband) and Riddhima and Bharat's daughter Samara. Riddhima captioned the post "Fam Jam -Sunday" and wrote about missing mom Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia's sister and author). She added the hashtag #sundaylunchathome.

After lunch, it was "date-o'clock" for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress posted a stunning selfie of herself on her Instagram profile on Sunday night. Alia's pick was knitwear and hoop earrings. Also, the Internet was busy wondering if they spotted clothes from Ranbir's wardrobe in the backdrop of her picture. Take a look at the picture here:

Alia Bhatt's family and Ranbir Kapoor's family ushered in 2021 together in Ranthambore, where they were joined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were also holidaying there.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview last year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.