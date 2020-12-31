Can You Spot Ranbir Kapoor In Alia Bhatt's Vacation Pic? The Internet Did

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

What's not to love about Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry? That smile, the stunning backdrop, her outfit and wait, is that Ranbir Kapoor? Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a vacation in Ranthambore (Rajasthan) along with her family, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family, shared a picture perfect moment on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night. Alia Bhatt looks winter-ready in the pictures, dressed in a red outfit, an overcoat and a cap. However, the person sitting behind Alia in the picture (which the Internet thinks is Ranbir Kapoor), stole the show. There were comments on the post that read: "RK next to her" and "Why did you crop Ranbir." Another comment on her post read: "I can see Ranbir."

Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote: "And to whatever lies ahead of us...Cheers." See the picture here:

Alia Bhatt's family and Ranbir Kapoor's family flew to Jaipur earlier this week and have actively been sharing pictures from their holiday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also on a vacation in Ranthambore.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview this year, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend" and said that if it weren't for the pandemic, they would have been married. Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up. He will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.