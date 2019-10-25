Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Soni Razdan Is The Mother Of All Throwbacks

Alia Bhatt with Soni Razdan. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Highlights Alia Bhatt's post received over 13 lakh likes on Instagram "Thank you for being you and thank you for making me," Alia wrote "Happy Birthday Mama," she added

On her mother Soni Razdan's birthday, Alia Bhatt struck gold in her family photo archive. On Friday, the 26-year-old actress shared a throwback picture from the day when she was a little baby. In the picture, Alia could be seen sitting pretty as she looks at the camera, while Soni Razdan can be seen smiling with all her heart as she looks at little Alia. The actress looks cute as a button in the throwback photograph. However, we can't say what we liked more about Alia's post - the oh-so-adorable photograph or the caption that she wrote along with her post. Just likes us, Alia's Instafam also loved the picture and it received over 13 lakh likes on Instagram within a few hours.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, on Friday, Alia Bhatt wrote: "To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you so much mama.. Thank you for being you and thank you for making me. Happy Birthday Mama." How cute is this picture, check it out for yourself.

Soni Razdan was last seen in the film No Fathers In Kashmir. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Trikaal, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding and the recently-released Yours Truly.

Soni Razdan is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the couple are parents to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen, who launched a book on her battle with depression last year.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt - the actress was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.