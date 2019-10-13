Alia Bhatt Shares An Emotional Note Handwritten By Mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is busy prepping for her upcoming films Bhahmastra and Takht, is missing her mom Soni Razdan "terribly." The 26-year-old actress shared a really emotional note expressing how much she is missing her mom on Saturday and her post is already winning hearts on the Internet. Alia shared a picture of an old note written by Soni Razdan, which read: "Darling Alia, this is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you. Mama." Aww. Instagramming the picture of the note, Alia Bhatt wrote: "One of those days, where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow."

Reacting to the post, Soni Razdan dropped several heart emotions in the comments section. A lot of celebrities such as Diana Penty and Dia Mirza also commented.

Alia Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's second child. Their first child Shaheen Bhatt is an author.

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. On Daughter's Day, Soni Razdan shared a picture of herself, Alia and Shaheen and captioned it beautifully: "I didn't give you the gift of life ... Life gave me the gift of you." Before that, she posted an adorable picture of her daughters and wrote: "A daughter is a little girl who grows up to be a friend ... Author unknown. Blessed to have these two lovely friends in my life. We don't have to wait till daughter's day to say what we feel every day."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank. She will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She will also feature in Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and her father's Sadak 2.

