Soni Razdan Smoked 'Many Cigarettes' For Scene While Pregnant With Alia Bhatt (Without Knowing It)

Actress Soni Razdan on Tuesday shared trivia about her 1993 film Gumrah, in which she co-starred with Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt. Soni Razdan, wife of director Mahesh Bhatt, shared a tweet from CinemaRare about the film and said that she was pregnant with her second child - Alia Bhatt - when she was filming, however, she didn't know about her pregnancy at that time. Soni Razdan played a prisoner in the film, who befriends Sridevi's character Roshini, who was falsely implicated in a drug peddling case. Soni Razdan added that she smoked 'many cigarettes' for a scene, not knowing that she was pregnant.

Soni Razdan tweeted, "One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes."

One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn't know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes https://t.co/cxZSZU6DD9 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 10, 2019

Gumrah was the seventh highest grossing Hindi film of 1993 and it was directed by Mahesh Bhatt

Soni Razdan has featured in supporting roles in critically-acclaimed films Saaransh, Sadak, Daddy and Sir - all directed by Mahesh Bhatt. She recently co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Raazi. She also featured in 2018 film Yours Truly and 2019's No Fathers in Kashmir in prominent roles.

Soni Razdan married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in 1986 and they are parents to two daughters. Their elder daughter Shaheen is a writer while Alia is an actor.

