Shabana Azmi Proves That Alia Bhatt 'Looks Exactly Like Her Mother' Soni Razdan. See Pic

Shabana Azmi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: azmishabana18)

Highlights Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture on Saturday She shared a still from his 1983 film Mandi Shabana Azmi co-starred Soni Razdan in that film

Alia Bhatt's uncanny resemblance to her actress mother Soni Razdan in the latest picture shared by Shabana Azmi is taking the Internet by storm. The 68-year-old actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Saturday, which is a still from her 1983 film Mandi and features Soni Razdan and Smita Patil standing alongside Shabana Azmi. Shabana used the picture to prove her point that "Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother." It wouldn't be wrong to say that Soni Razdan's expressions in the picture remind us of Alia Bhatt's 2014 film Highway. Sharing the throwback picture, Shabana Azmi wrote: "Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother Soni Razdan. Here is proof. Still from #Mandi."

Shyam Benegal's 1983 film Mandi showcased the lives of women staying in brothels and it touched upon the socio-political obstacles that they had to face. The film also featured Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, late actor Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Reacting to the throwback picture, actress Richa Chadha left an adorable comment for both Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan in the comments section. "Both are beautiful and spectacularly talented," she wrote.

A screenshot of Richa Chadha's comment on Shabana Azmi's post.

Earlier, a similar throwback picture from Mandi featuring Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil was shared by Soni Razdan on Instagram. She captioned it: "Memories of Mandi. Women in Indian Cinema - Soni Razdan, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil in Shyam Benegal's Mandi (1983)."

Check it out:

On the work front, Shabana Azmi has, in recent years, featured in films like Jazbaa with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neerja with Sonam Kapoor and Chalk n Duster, co-starring Juhi Chawla. Shabana has also featured in TV shows like 24 and The Good Karma Hospital, a British TV series. She is best-known for her roles in Garam Hawa and Umrao Jaan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.