Alia Bhatt Teases Us With BTS Moments From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Shoot

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has begun shooting for his 2021 calendar and can you guess who is the first Bollywood star to be a part of the shoot? Alia Bhatt it is. The duo recently shot for the annual calendar in Mumbai and we can't keep calm. Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS video from the shoot on his Instagram profile. In the video, Alia said that she has fun shooting for the calendar and added, "You will be floored by my shot." To which Dabboo Ratnani added, "Yes, watch out for her shot." The comments section of the post was filled up with remarks like "Can't wait" and "Really excited for this one." Sharing the video, Dabboo Ratnani wrote: "BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Alia Bhatt. #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021."

Last year too, Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance in Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar, which also featured other Bollywood's A-listers from the Bachchans to Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal among other stars. Alia Bhatt's picture was a close-up shot.

ICYMI, this is the picture we are talking about:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in August last year. It was one of the seven big films to release on the streaming platform. It is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak.

The actress' upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.