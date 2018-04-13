Alia Bhatt Reveals The 'Most Terrifying Part' About Filming Raazi In This BTS Video Alia Bhatt said her training for Raazi included a lot of real-life spy activities

Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi BTS video (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "There was a lot of spy activities on set," said Alia "The most terrifying part was when I had to drive a Jonga," she added "I landed up circling in the basement of Dharma Productions," she said



"The most terrifying part was when I had to drive a Jonga. I have never driven it before in my life and I was a little nervous about that because there was a very important sequence where I had to drive that car. So, then, started my driving lessons when I would go to Dharma Productions' basement. So I landed up circling in the basement at 7am in the morning because that's the only time the basement was most empty," Alia said in the video. Set in 1971, Raazi tracks the story of Sehmat, who has her priorities sorted - "Watan ke aage kuchh nahi, khud bhi nahi" - Sehmat says in the trailer.



Alia said her training included a lot of real-life spy activities: "There was a lot of spy activities that I had to do on set. One of them was Morse code. In the film, there's a lot of intel that I transfer through Morse. I actually had to memorise the codes and I landed up mugging all the codes." However, it was fun being a spy on screen, said Alia: "I loved all the spy sequence, for some silly reason I really like these sly spy sequences."



Alia Bhatt co-stars with Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur in Raazi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi releases on May 11.



