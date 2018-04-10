Alia Bhatt's Raazi Trailer Goes Viral; Bollywood 'Proud Of Versatile' Actress

Alia Bhatt's Raazi Trailer is trending on the second spot on YouTube with over 1.7 million views in six hours

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 10, 2018 14:37 IST
Alia Bhatt in Raazi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Celebs praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film
  2. You can be anyone you want to be: Masaba to Alia Bhatt
  3. Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kaushal
Alia Bhatt's Raazi trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and the internet can't stop talking about it. In nearly six hours, the trailer has 1.7 million views on YouTube, where it's trending on #2 spot. '#RaaziTrailer' and 'Alia Bhatt' have been trending on again and off again on Twitter. Alia Bhatt is receiving fabulous comments from her fans and compliments from her industry colleagues for the portrayal of Sehmat in the Meghna Gulzar-directed Raazi. "Ever so versatile... You can be anyone you want to be. Very proud! I love the trailer," tweeted designer Masaba Gupta. "Raazi looks absolutely intriguing. Excellent ensemble and a story that needs to be told now," said Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan. Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal.

Watch the trailer of Raazi here:



Here are some of tweets Alia and her team received after the trailer went viral:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is the story of an Indian spy (Alia Bhatt in the film) married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal's character) during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Speaking to news agency IANS, Alia Bhatt had said that in Raazi "The audience will see me in completely different avatar."

Alia Bhatt juggles between the roles of 'a daughter,' 'a wife' and 'a spy' in the film, parts of which have been shot in Kashmir. Raazi is co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will arrive in theatres on May 11.

Raazi aside, Alia Bhatt is filming Brahmastra and Gully Boy - both of which will release next year.
 

