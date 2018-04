Alia Bhatt's Raazi Trailer Goes Viral; Bollywood 'Proud Of Versatile' Actress

Highlights Celebs praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film You can be anyone you want to be: Masaba to Alia Bhatt Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kaushal

Love!!!! What an incredible story and what a life it must have been... #Raazi... Big love and luck @aliaa08@vickykaushal09... @meghnagulzarhttps://t.co/MFSVzYxFen — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 10, 2018

Ever so versatile.. you can be anyone you want to be. Very proud ! I LOVE the trailer https://t.co/yGwtJLxYah — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) April 10, 2018

Two actors I adore and love watching, are in #Raazi.

Superb trailer!! Definitely a film I will be waiting to watch!! Congratulations and my best wishes to the whole team! @aliaa08@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar@JungleePictures@DharmaMovieshttps://t.co/PqqLpRNWxs — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 10, 2018

What an incredible trailer @karanjohar@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar Cannot wait to see this story unfold!! And @aliaa08 you are breathtaking.. Delicate yet strong, beautiful yet fierce..Your own journey as an actor is extraordinary #RaaziTrailerhttps://t.co/ApRPXPo7iI — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 10, 2018

Alia Bhatt's Raazi trailer dropped on Tuesday morning and the internet can't stop talking about it. In nearly six hours, the trailer has 1.7 million views on YouTube, where it's trending on #2 spot. '#RaaziTrailer' and 'Alia Bhatt' have been trending on again and off again on Twitter. Alia Bhatt is receiving fabulous comments from her fans and compliments from her industry colleagues for the portrayal of Sehmat in the Meghna Gulzar-directed. "Ever so versatile... You can be anyone you want to be. Very proud! I love the trailer," tweeted designer Masaba Gupta. "looks absolutely intriguing. Excellent ensemble and a story that needs to be told now," saiddirector Neeraj Ghaywan.also stars Vicky Kaushal.Watch the trailer ofhere:Here are some of tweets Alia and her team received after the trailer went viral:is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, which is the story of an Indian spy (Alia Bhatt in the film) married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal's character) during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Speaking to news agency IANS, Alia Bhatt had said that in"The audience will see me in completely different avatar." Alia Bhatt juggles between the roles of 'a daughter,' 'a wife' and 'a spy' in the film, parts of which have been shot in Kashmir.is co-produced by Junglee Pictures and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will arrive in theatres on May 11.aside, Alia Bhatt is filmingand- both of which will release next year.