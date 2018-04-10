Alia Bhatt's Raazi Trailer Goes Viral; Bollywood 'Proud Of Versatile' Actress

Highlights Celebs praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film You can be anyone you want to be: Masaba to Alia Bhatt Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kaushal

Love!!!! What an incredible story and what a life it must have been... #Raazi... Big love and luck @aliaa08@vickykaushal09... @meghnagulzarhttps://t.co/MFSVzYxFen — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 10, 2018

Ever so versatile.. you can be anyone you want to be. Very proud ! I LOVE the trailer https://t.co/yGwtJLxYah — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) April 10, 2018

Two actors I adore and love watching, are in #Raazi.

Superb trailer!! Definitely a film I will be waiting to watch!! Congratulations and my best wishes to the whole team! @aliaa08@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar@JungleePictures@DharmaMovieshttps://t.co/PqqLpRNWxs — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 10, 2018

What an incredible trailer @karanjohar@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar Cannot wait to see this story unfold!! And @aliaa08 you are breathtaking.. Delicate yet strong, beautiful yet fierce..Your own journey as an actor is extraordinary #RaaziTrailerhttps://t.co/ApRPXPo7iI — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 10, 2018