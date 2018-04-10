Alia Bhatt's Raazi Trailer Goes Viral; Bollywood 'Proud Of Versatile' Actress

Highlights
- Celebs praised Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film
- You can be anyone you want to be: Masaba to Alia Bhatt
- Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it also stars Vicky Kaushal
Watch the trailer of Raazi here:
Here are some of tweets Alia and her team received after the trailer went viral:
Love!!!! What an incredible story and what a life it must have been... #Raazi... Big love and luck @aliaa08@vickykaushal09... @meghnagulzarhttps://t.co/MFSVzYxFen— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 10, 2018
Ever so versatile.. you can be anyone you want to be. Very proud ! I LOVE the trailer https://t.co/yGwtJLxYah— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) April 10, 2018
Wow @aliaa08@vickykaushal09 waiting to see this unfold.. https://t.co/EcdbqJHkAv— Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) April 10, 2018
Fantastic dear @meghnagulzar. This film looks very intriguing. And such a wonderful cast led by the sparkling @aliaa08 and @vickykaushal09. All the very best @karanjohar@JungleePictures ! #Raazi. https://t.co/1kPNcNOjpC— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 10, 2018
#RAAZI looks absolutely intriguing! Excellent ensemble and a story that needs to be told now. Wishing the very best to @meghnagulzar, @karanjohar, @aliaa08, @vickykaushal09, @NotSoSnob, @nitin_baid! https://t.co/mGQqA7S0bW— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 10, 2018
Two actors I adore and love watching, are in #Raazi.— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) April 10, 2018
Superb trailer!! Definitely a film I will be waiting to watch!! Congratulations and my best wishes to the whole team! @aliaa08@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar@JungleePictures@DharmaMovieshttps://t.co/PqqLpRNWxs
What an incredible trailer @karanjohar@vickykaushal09@meghnagulzar Cannot wait to see this story unfold!! And @aliaa08 you are breathtaking.. Delicate yet strong, beautiful yet fierce..Your own journey as an actor is extraordinary #RaaziTrailerhttps://t.co/ApRPXPo7iI— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 10, 2018
Raazi is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, which is the story of an Indian spy (Alia Bhatt in the film) married to a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal's character) during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Speaking to news agency IANS, Alia Bhatt had said that in Raazi "The audience will see me in completely different avatar."
Raazi aside, Alia Bhatt is filming Brahmastra and Gully Boy - both of which will release next year.