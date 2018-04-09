Raazi First Looks: Alia Bhatt Is A 'Respectful Daughter' And An 'Affectionate Wife'

Highlights
- "She is a daughter. Respectful, righteous," wrote Raazi director
- Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri woman and stars opposite Vicky Kaushal
- Raazi releases on May 11
Presenting Alia Bhatt's first look in Raazi.
The second poster features Alia with Vicky Kaushal. "She is a wife. Ardent, affectionate," Meghna Gulzar wrote.
She is a Wife.— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) April 9, 2018
Ardent.
Affectionate. #ShadesofRaazi#Raazi@aliaa08@vickykaushal09@vineetjaintimes@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@JungleePictures@DharmaMovies@RaaziHoonpic.twitter.com/G0ekG89CYH
Last evening, Alia Bhatt, via a short video from the film, revealed that the trailer of Raazi will release on Tuesday.
Two pictures of Alia Bhatt from Raazi was the actress' birthday gift to herself and us. As Alia turned 25 on March 15, she shared two pictures of herself from the sets of Raazi and wrote that they were taken on the 25th day of shoot and she also revealed that after 25 days, the trailer of the film will release. "Movies or in this case, my movies aren't just something I do for a living. It's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. So, on my 25th birthday, I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and the trailer will be out 25 days from today. Happy birthday to me," she wrote.
Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, releases on May 11.