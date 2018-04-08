Raazi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Makes A Secret Phone Call. Expect Something Big To Happen Soon

Alia Bhatt released a teaser (of sorts) of Raazi and with the video, she revealed when the film's trailer will be out

Written by | Updated: April 08, 2018 19:38 IST
Alia Bhatt in Raazi (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Parso milte hain," Alia Bhatt says
  2. The trailer will release on April 10
  3. Raazi stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia
Alia Bhatt released a teaser (of sorts) of her new film Raazi and with the video, revealed when the film's trailer will be out. The video opens with a telephone ring and soon, Alia Bhatt, clad in a burkha,makes a secret call to someone on the other side. She asks the person, "Uss paar se kuch khabar aayi?" and promises to meet "parso." For us, "parso" refers to Tuesday, the day on which Raazi trailer will release. "Parso milte hain.. subah!" wrote Alia on social media while sharing the video. On her 25th birthday, Alia had revealed that the trailer will release in another 25 days and also treated her fans to some pictures of herself from the film.

Watch Alia Bhatt's Raazi video here.
 


"Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. So, on my 25th birthday, I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and the trailer will be out 25 days from today. Happy birthday to me," Alia had posted.
 


In Raazi, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Of the film, Alia Bhatt earlier told news agency IANS, "I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It's the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it."

Raazi is scheduled to release this May.
 

