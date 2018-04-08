Raazi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Makes A Secret Phone Call. Expect Something Big To Happen Soon

Alia Bhatt released a teaser (of sorts) of her new film Raazi and with the video, revealed when the film's trailer will be out. The video opens with a telephone ring and soon, Alia Bhatt, clad in a burkha,makes a secret call to someone on the other side. She asks the person, "Uss paar se kuch khabar aayi?" and promises to meet "parso." For us, "parso" refers to Tuesday, the day on which Raazi trailer will release. "Parso milte hain.. subah!" wrote Alia on social media while sharing the video. On her 25th birthday, Alia had revealed that the trailer will release in another 25 days and also treated her fans to some pictures of herself from the film.
Highlights
- "Parso milte hain," Alia Bhatt says
- The trailer will release on April 10
- Raazi stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia
Watch Alia Bhatt's Raazi video here.
"Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. So, on my 25th birthday, I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot of Raazi and the trailer will be out 25 days from today. Happy birthday to me," Alia had posted.
Movies or in this case MY movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive SO...On my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Comments
Raazi is scheduled to release this May.