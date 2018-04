Raazi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Makes A Secret Phone Call. Expect Something Big To Happen Soon

Highlights "Parso milte hain," Alia Bhatt says The trailer will release on April 10 Raazi stars Vicky Kaushal opposite Alia

Alia Bhatt released a teaser (of sorts) of her new filmand with the video, revealed when the film's trailer will be out. The video opens with a telephone ring and soon, Alia Bhatt, clad in a,makes a secret call to someone on the other side. She asks the person, "" and promises to meet "." For us, "" refers to Tuesday, the day on whichtrailer will release. "!" wrote Alia on social media while sharing the video. On her 25th birthday, Alia had revealed that the trailer will release in another 25 days and also treated her fans to some pictures of herself from the film.Watch Alia Bhatt'svideo here."Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living.. it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive. So, on my 25th birthday, I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th day of shoot ofand the trailer will be out 25 days from today. Happy birthday to me," Alia had posted.In, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Vicky Kaushal. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novelis directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Of the film, Alia Bhatt earlier told news agency IANS, "I think inaudience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish becauseas a film is very different. It's the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it."is scheduled to release this May.