Alia Bhatt Shared A Picture From The Sets Of Raazi. Seen Yet?

Much to the delight of her fans, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her from the sets of forthcoming film, on Instagram. In the picture, Alia can be seen posing in the backdrop of a broken wall wearing a bluepinkand sandals. She captioned the picture, "In between shots on the sets of. 10 days to the trailer...Can't wait." In just a few hours, Alia's photo has received over 6 lakh likes. Instagram users have posted compliments such as "Beautiful" and " Lovely" while others also expressed that they are eagerly waiting for. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film also stars actor Vicky Kaushal.Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram:As a surprise for her fans on her 25th birthday, Alia had shared a glimpse of her from the filmon Instagram and wrote, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...on my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot ofand and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me." Director Meghna Gulzar and producer Karan Johar also shared the same pictures on Twitter.Take a look at their posts:Alia wrapped's shooting in October last year. On the last day of her shoot, she posted a click featuring her with director Meghna, on Instagram and wrote, "And we wrappedlast night. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it."Take a look at some of her Instagram posts from the picturesque location of Kashmir: In the film, Alia plays a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal., based on Harinder Sikka's novel, is scheduled to release this May.Alia is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji'sand has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the pipeline.