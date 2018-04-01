Alia Bhatt Shared A Picture From The Sets Of Raazi. Seen Yet?

Highlights
- In just a few hours, Alia's photo has received over 6 lakh likes
- Raazi also stars actor Vicky Kaushal
- The film is based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat
Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram:
As a surprise for her fans on her 25th birthday, Alia had shared a glimpse of her from the film Raazi on Instagram and wrote, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...on my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of Raazi and and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me." Director Meghna Gulzar and producer Karan Johar also shared the same pictures on Twitter.
Take a look at their posts:
She turns 25 today. Her strength smoulders within her. When it emanates, there is this. On @aliaa08 's birthday, a glimpse of her in #Raazi@JungleePictures@DharmaMovies@karanjohar@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/v951hvL4Fg— Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) March 15, 2018
And here's another one from Raazi. But it's just the beginning #Raazi@aliaa08@meghnagulzar@dharmamovies@JungleePictures@apoorvamehta18pic.twitter.com/3tfBXFLnIH— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2018
Alia wrapped Raazi's shooting in October last year. On the last day of her shoot, she posted a click featuring her with director Meghna, on Instagram and wrote, "And we wrapped Raazi last night. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it."
Take a look at some of her Instagram posts from the picturesque location of Kashmir:
Alia is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the pipeline.