Alia Bhatt Shared A Picture From The Sets Of Raazi. Seen Yet?

"10 days to the trailer...Can't wait," Alia wrote on her Instagram post

Alia Bhatt plays a Kashmiri woman in Raazi

New Delhi: 

Much to the delight of her fans, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her from the sets of forthcoming film Raazi, on Instagram. In the picture, Alia can be seen posing in the backdrop of a broken wall wearing a blue kurta pink salwar and sandals. She captioned the picture, "In between shots on the sets of Raazi. 10 days to the trailer...Can't wait." In just a few hours, Alia's photo has received over 6 lakh likes. Instagram users have posted compliments such as "Beautiful" and " Lovely" while others also expressed that they are eagerly waiting for Raazi. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film also stars actor Vicky Kaushal.

Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram:
 
 

In between shots on the sets of Raazi. 10 days to the trailer.. Can't wait

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



As a surprise for her fans on her 25th birthday, Alia had shared a glimpse of her from the film Raazi on Instagram and wrote, "Movies or in this case my movies aren't just something I do for a living... it's kinda the reason I feel like I'm alive so...on my 25th birthday I've randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of Raazi and and and the trailer will be out 25 days from today (9th April).. Happy Birthday to me." Director Meghna Gulzar and producer Karan Johar also shared the same pictures on Twitter.

Take a look at their posts:
 

 
 

Alia wrapped Raazi's shooting in October last year. On the last day of her shoot, she posted a click featuring her with director Meghna, on Instagram and wrote, "And we wrapped Raazi last night. Last days are always very emotional because you live with the character for so many months and then you have to let it go. This is pretty much how our life looked like on set - My director and I just totally lost in our own little world hope you guys love the film as much as we loved making it."
 


Take a look at some of her Instagram posts from the picturesque location of Kashmir:
 
 

It's a beautiful day to leave me alone

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

And it's a wrap

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on


 
 

forever kinda mood.

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on



Comments
In the film, Alia plays a Kashmiri woman married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat, is scheduled to release this May.

Alia is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in the pipeline.
 

