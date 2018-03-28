Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone. Here's What She Said

Alia Bhatt told DNA that she has made a pact with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone that they 'would do films together.' Alia also said that she wants to work in a film, 'which has only women'. She told DNA, "Katrina (Kaif) is one of my closest friends, so we keep talking about doing a film. It's the same with Deepika (Padukone). It will be amazing to act in a movie with such powerful women. I've made a pact with Katrina and Deepika Padukone that we will do films together." Alia and Katrina are good friends and are often seen professing their fondness for each other on social media and public platform. They even appeared as guests for an episode on Neha Dhupia's TV show BFFs with Vogue on February 3, 2018. So, when Alia was asked about who she sees along with her in an all-female film, it was no surprise that she picked Katrina.
The Dear Zindagi actress also told DNA that she hasn't been 'offered' a project, which sees two or more actresses coming together. "I've never been offered such a movie. I haven't rejected a film because it was a two-heroine outing. Instead, I want to do something which has only women. I think we will have amazing camaraderie and it will be a fun film," DNA quoted Alia Bhatt as saying. Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle as an actress, time and again, with projects such as Highway, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi.
Speaking about the changing times for women in the film industry, Alia told DNA that 'there's still a long way to go.' "It has become progressive for actresses today. But, there's still a long way to go. The best thing is that now, they are standing by each other. For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I'm game for a good chick flick."
Alia is currently busy shooting for Karan Johar's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor in Bulgaria, after which she has Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.