Salman Khan Hearts Katrina Kaif? That's What The Internet Thinks. All Because Of A Mug (Just One) Of Coffee

Highlights
- Salman and Katrina performed together at the Da-Bangg Tour
- Fans are happy to see the "couple" together
- Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah were also a part of Salman's entourage
Prabhu Deva, Sohail Khan and Daisy Shah were also a part of the Pune Da-Bangg Tour team. From the pictures of the event circulating on social media, it appears that Sonakshi paired with Prabhu Deva for a dance performance - they've danced together to Go Go Govinda in OMG! Oh My God. Salman Khan performed with Katrina Kaif, who looked fabulous dressed in bridal red. Salman and Katrina recently co-starred in Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan also apparently sang live for the audience. He has earlier covered Mika's 440 Volt (from Sultan) and sang Main Hoon Hero for Suraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty's Hero.
Glimpse of DaBangg Tour - Pune
Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3, which co-stars Daisy Shah while he has announced the third Dabangg, which will feature Sonakshi Sinha. Katrina Kaif took time off from the shoot of Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.