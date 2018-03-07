Salman Khan's Dabangg 3: Want To Know When The Film Goes On Floors? Here's an update about Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Salman Khan in Dabangg (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in mid-2018 Salman will start filming Dabangg 3 after completing Race 3 The film will be produced by Arbaaz Khan Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in mid-2018, Arbaaz Khan, who is producing the film said, news agency IANS reported. Dabangg 3 is the third film in the franchise and Dabangg 3 which will go on floors mid this year," Arbaaz Khan (Salman's brother) told IANS. Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted that after completing Race 3, Salman will start filming Dabangg 3 from July. The film will be directed by Prabhudeva.

. @BeingSalmanKhan will be wrapping up #Race3 by this month-end.. He will start working on #Dabangg3 from July.. pic.twitter.com/8e0SljK6Gn — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 7, 2018



Salman Khan played a cop Chulbul Pandey in both the Dabangg films and will reprise his role in part 3 as well. Sonakshi featured as his wife Rajjo. Dabangg released in 2010 while Dabangg 2 hit the screens in 2012. Both the films were hugely successful at the box office and were produced by Arbaaz Khan (he directed the second part). He also played Salman's brother in Dabangg and Dabangg 2.



Of his future plans, Arbaaz Khan told IANS, "As a producer, it is a wide spectrum of things that I want to do and for now, I am concentrating on Dabangg 3 which will go on floors mid this year. After that I will have more time because Dabangg 3 will take lot of my time, effort and concentration."



Salman Khan is currently busy filming Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.



(With IANS inputs)



