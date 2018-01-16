Yes, Sonakshi Sinha Is Salman Khan's Heroine In Dabangg 3 "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there," Arbaaz Khan confirmed

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2 (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "I don't know who else will be there," said Arbaaz Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudeva Salman played a cop named Chulbul Pandey in both the Dabangg films Dabangg films. She debuted opposite Salman Khan with 2010's Dabangg. "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her, even I don't know who will be there. We will cast according to the script, which is currently in development," Arbaaz told news agency PTI, adding that the team is aiming to start Dabangg 3 shooting by mid-2018. It was earlier reported that actresses Parineeti Chopra and Mouni Roy might also star in Dabangg 3.



Both the Dabangg films have been hugely successful at the box office and were produced by Arbaaz (he also directed the second part). Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhudeva. "I am itching to direct a film. I would love to do so. Hopefully when I get something exciting, a great script which I want to direct, I will do it. As of now I'll focus on acting and production," Arbaaz told PTI. He starred as Makkhi Singh, Salman's brother.



About Arbaaz's decision to not direct the film, Salman earlier told



Salman played a cop named Chulbul Pandey in both the Dabangg films and will reprise his role in part 3 while Sonakshi featured as his wife Rajjo. The plot of the film will track Salman's character and how he turned into Chulbul Pandey.



Dabangg released in 2010 while Dabangg 2 hit the screens in 2012. A release date for Dabangg 3 has not been revealed yet.



(With PTI inputs)



