Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Leads A Double Life As A Wife And A Spy. It Gets Intense Alia Bhatt will have you glued to the screen for the entire length of the trailer

Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of Raazi "The story of an ordinary girl in extraordinary circumstances," wrote KJo Raazi releases on May 11 Raazi trailer is here and



may reveal that Sehmat appears to be in a dilemma while simultaneously carrying out her duties as a wife and a spy but soon she sets her priorities straight - "Watan ke aage kuchh nahi, khud bhi nahi."



The two-and-a-half minute trailer is as thrilling as it can get and has glimpses of Sehmat being trained for her spy duties. The trailer wraps with Sehmat pointing a gun at who appears to be her husband while tears roll down her cheeks. Raazi is Sehmat's story of sacrifice and producer Karan Johar describes it in just the right words: "The story of an ordinary girl in extraordinary circumstances!"



Watch the trailer of Alia Bhatt's Raazi here:







Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi will arrive in theatres on May 11. Apart from Raazi, the 25-year-old actress also has Gully Boy and Brahmastra in her line-up.





