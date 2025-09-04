Alia Bhatt Remembers Father-In-Law Rishi Kapoor On Birth Anniversary: "Miss You"

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is remembering her father-in-law, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and reposted a video from her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The throwback video is of the show, Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor hosted by the late actor where he shared anecdotes from his professional life and industry stories.

The video featured guests including his brother Randhir, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima, sister Reema, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and veteran actor Jeetendra.

Alia wrote on the video, “Always & forever. Miss you, happy birthday”.

In the video, Rishi Kapoor can be seen in his element, tickling the funny bones of the audience and sharing unheard stories.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in 1980. In 2017, he released his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored', in which he wrote the book along with Meena Iyer.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India a year later. However, he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away on April 30, 2020, from recurrence of leukaemia, a day after legendary actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode.

In other news, Neetu and her son Ranbir, on August 31, were seen performing aarti during Ganpati Visarjan before saying goodbye to Bappa. The actor opted for a blue kurta and white pyjama for the festivities, whereas Neetu, clad in a white salwaar suit.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are set to share the screen yet again in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film ‘Love and War'.